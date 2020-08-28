You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Robin Brooks PITCHER
ROBIN BROOKS PITCHER (Red Breast) Peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Leaside Revera, in his 80th year. Dear son of the late Paul and Josephine. Robin will be lovingly remembered by his little brother, son, and above all best friend Steve Kirkpatrick. Loving partner of Judith Pashley. Robin travelled the world, he enjoyed the love of food, he was a great listener, and a lover of boxing, and fitness. Always a gentleman, Robin will be missed by his many cousins, and loving friends all around the world. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. with a celebration of his life at 3:30 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, ON. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada would be appreciated. www.hogle.ca

Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 28 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
