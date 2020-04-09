|
ROBIN C. ARMSTRONG Robin C. Armstrong (Bob), passed away at the Veteran's Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital on April 6, 2020, at the age of 95. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Judy (Blaikie), who lives at the Kensington Retirement Residence in Oakville; three sons, Jamie (Jim) and Michael of Toronto, and John of Beamsville, Ontario; daughters-in-law, Munire Armstrong and Corinne Lee; grandchildren, Christopher Armstrong and Mary Iverson; step- grandchildren, Jeremy, Steven and Corey Adams; along with a new generation of great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Oakville, Bob was the son of Robert and Biddy Armstrong and brother to Carol Armstrong of Toronto who died in 1988. A navy veteran who sailed on the HMCS Uganda in WWII, working the new radar technology below deck, Bob was a lover of sailing and technology his entire life. Even before the war, he worked on the lakers as a summer job and knew about all the cars in town. A stalwart member of the Oakville Club for virtually his entire life, Bob was president in 1959. It was there he met his wife Judy, performed in their annual Cabaret, played tennis and badminton, went sailing in his albacore and generally cavorted. It was really a second home. After many years in the radio advertising business, Bob's interest in technology and his entrepreneurial drive to succeed (the family had lost its fortune at the beginning of the great depression) led him into the cable tv business, securing the last license in all of Canada in south Niagara. Moving to St. Catharines in the early 1970s, he built a successful business and made many new friends. Bob was a self-made man, who cared deeply and quietly about his family, was always there to help and keep a steady hand in tough family times. He loved socializing with family and friends, laughing, telling jokes, jazz, dancing, a couple of drinks before dinner, stereo equipment, Mac computers and dogs. He loved keeping fit and researching the family history. He will be missed. Memorial donations may be directed to 'The Sunnybrook Veterans Centre,' in care of The Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M4N 3M5.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020