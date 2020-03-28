|
|
DR. ROBIN DENISE MOORE ORR Sc.D, MSc. (Harvard University); S.M. (Iowa State University) Registered Dietician; Associate Professor, Memorial University of Newfoundland; Fulbright Scholar; Recipient of the Queen's Jubilee Medal, 2004. Robin, age 86, of Halifax, Nova Scotia died after a tragic fall on March 22, 2020. She was born in Sydney, Australia, the daughter of Edward and Myra Moore; predeceased by her only brother, Bill Moore. Survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Dr. James C. Orr, and her children, Andrew (Bianca Lang) and Fiona, and her grandchildren, Ian, Cameron and Kellis Malcolm, and Benno and Sophie Orr. Robin left Australia at the tender age of 23 to pursue a master's degree in public health and nutrition at Iowa State University. There she met the love of her life, Jim, a post-doctoral fellow in chemistry from Scotland; together they embarked upon a life-long journey of academics and travel. Starting first in Mexico City, they then moved to Boston, where Robin received masters and doctoral degrees from the Harvard School of Public Health, all while raising two children. She spent the bulk of her professional life in St. John's, NL where she and Jim were professors at the Faculty of Medicine. After retiring to Ottawa, Jim and Robin then moved to Halifax to be closer to family. Robin was the President of the Canadian Institute of Child Health for many years and, in addition to numerous other awards, was honoured by the Canadian Public Health Association for her lifetime of outstanding service to the promotion of public health in Canada. Brilliant, beautiful, articulate and trailblazing, Robin was a tremendous role model as a working mother, professional, public health policy professor and academic. She adored Bach and a proper British brass band with equal passion; her ability to light up a room was unparalleled. Robin especially treasured summers at the family cottage, Ladyslipper, by the lake in Sebago, Maine, enjoying her porch and tending her garden. Fiercely competitive, she enjoyed a rousing card game of Sandbar with her family collected around the dining room table, always frustrated that chance more than calculation was likely to determine its outcome. Due to current circumstances, no funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the children's charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at: www.Jasnowfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020