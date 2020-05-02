|
ROBIN 'ROB' JAMES BARCLAY Passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 82. Please join us in celebrating the life of the finest man I know, my father Rob. Dad, thank you for always being the voice of calm and reason for Mom (Anita) and me. Thank you for your knowing smile and kind heart. Thank you for being so completely in love with Mom for 58 plus years that I could grow up knowing happy endings are not reserved for fairy tales. Thank you for always putting family first. Thank you for fully embracing James into our family. I am so happy that Thomas and Callum were able to have so many adventures with their beloved Opa. I am so happy that in retirement you and Mom were able to see the world together with great friends and family. The memories shared with the Rood, Korditsch, denBaars, Verlaine and Forbes families and your ORC and Probus buddies will always be cherished. In time, we know the overwhelming grief that all who knew you are experiencing will be tempered by the privilege and joyful memories of having had you in our life. Please forgive us if we are not there yet. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rob to your local food bank or a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
