ROBIN JOHANNE GRAY (nee Orr) February 9, 1930 - March 23, 2020 Robin passed away peacefully with two of her children by her side on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in Seattle, Washington but living most of her life in Vancouver, she was the only child of Ray and Thora Orr. She was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert C.P. Gray and the late Archie St. Louis. Robin will be greatly missed by her children: Barb (David) Langmuir, Susan Gray, Paul (Jane) Gray and Georgina (Andrew) MacDonald; her grandchildren Christopher, Patrick, Shona, Andrew, Scout, Jordan, David, Schuyler, Rosie and Emory; and her great-grandchildren: Heather, Dylan, Élinore and Rowan. Robin loved the arts and for years, in addition to attending many symphonies, operas and theatre productions, she was also an active volunteer at the Vancouver Art Gallery and on the Vancouver Community Arts Council. While she and Gil lived in Toronto, she also volunteered at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Robin was also an active member of the parish of St. Mary's Kerrisdale and enjoyed her time with friends volunteering for the Chancel Guild. She loved tennis with her friends, bridge, Music in the Morning, and her book clubs as well as her summers at Qualicum Beach and more recently, Sechelt. The family would like to thank the staff at the Terraces for their support and kindness as well as Dr. Victoria Bernstein and Dr. Michael Negraeff for their compassionate and extraordinary care over the past few years. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will make arrangements to celebrate Robin's life at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2020