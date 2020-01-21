You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Resources
More Obituaries for Rocco CORONA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rocco Anthony CORONA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rocco Anthony CORONA Obituary
ROCCO ANTHONY CORONA It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our father on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 88. Rocco passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Vini (nee Valentini). Cherished father of Anna (John), Sandra (Frank) and Sante (Joelle). Devoted and proud Nonno to Alessia, Stefan, Alex, Myra, Andre, Isabella and Christian. He is survived by his sisters, Loreta Alati, Ninetta Cugini and Velia D'Armenio. Rocco was the leader of our family and we will dearly miss him. We are comforted in the knowledge that he is reunited with our mother. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west Bayview Ave.) on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. The final rite of committal and entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com. Donations may be made to Mackenzie Health Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rocco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -