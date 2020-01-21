|
ROCCO ANTHONY CORONA It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our father on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 88. Rocco passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Vini (nee Valentini). Cherished father of Anna (John), Sandra (Frank) and Sante (Joelle). Devoted and proud Nonno to Alessia, Stefan, Alex, Myra, Andre, Isabella and Christian. He is survived by his sisters, Loreta Alati, Ninetta Cugini and Velia D'Armenio. Rocco was the leader of our family and we will dearly miss him. We are comforted in the knowledge that he is reunited with our mother. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west Bayview Ave.) on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. The final rite of committal and entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com. Donations may be made to Mackenzie Health Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020