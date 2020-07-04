You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DR. ROCCO LEONARD (ROCKY) MARTINO June 25, 1929 - June 29, 2020 It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Rocky, at 91, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his dearly beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara I. (nee D'Iorio) Martino. Rocky was the loving father of Peter, Joseph, Paul, (Teresa), and John, (Susann). Dear grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of two. Loved son of the late Domenico and Josephine (nee Di Giulio) Martino, and dear brother of the late Dr. Jiacomo J. (Jack) Martino, and surviving sister-in-law, Betty. Much loved uncle of JoAnne (nee Martino) Gallagher (Jim), and family. Rocky is survived by many of his Canadian Di Giulio and Martino cousins, including Donna (Mencarelli) Turnbull and Joanne (Mencarelli) Bailey. Rocky was born and raised in Toronto and attended De La Salle College 'Oaklands'. He moved on to The University of Toronto, where he earned his BS in Physics, his MSc in Astrophysics and his Ph.D. in Aeronautical Engineering from The Institute of Aerospace Studies. Dr. Martino was a world-renowned inventor, author and technology industry pioneer, who was at the forefront of many of the computer and information applications that have made our information age possible. In addition, he was a completely devoted family man and a worldwide leader in Catholic Church philanthropy. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Martino's memory be made, in support of Catholic education, to The Rocco and Barbara Martino Foundation, c/o Stradley, Ronan, Stevens & Young, Attn.: Michele Lubus, 2005 Market St., Ste. 2600, Philadelphia, PA 19103. For further information, please visit www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020
