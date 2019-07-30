You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
ROCHELLE KOSKIE On Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of Ray Koskie. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Joanne Koskie and Pelino Colaiacovo, and Steven and Peggy Koskie. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Charles Fichman and Marijke Dollois. Devoted grandmother of Max, Julian, Brandon, and Eve. Loving aunt of Ilona, Carlos, and Joel. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, please see www.benjamins.ca for service information. Interment Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 161 Beechwood Avenue, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rochelle Koskie Jazz Student Scholarship Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019
