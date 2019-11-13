|
ROCHELLE (RUCHEL) SWAYE It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Rochelle (Ruchel) Swaye z'l, after a long, valiant battle with illness. Rochelle was 71 years old. Rochelle was loved by everyone who knew her. She was the adored wife of 50 years to Gerald Swaye QC; beloved mother to Jason (Terry), Adam (Tanya), Marlyz and Jenna; Bubbie to Ryan and Erin; and loved by so many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Harold Applebaum; her parents, Nissie and Thelma Applebaum; and her grandparents, Shima and Esther Boom. Shiva will take place at the Swaye home, 19 Robinhood Drive, Dundas: Monday to Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Evening services at the Shiva home, daily at 7:30pm.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019