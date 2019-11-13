You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Shiva
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the Swaye home
19 Robinhood Drive
Dundas, ON
Shiva
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the Swaye home
19 Robinhood Drive
Dundas, ON
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
the Swaye home
19 Robinhood Drive
Dundas, ON
Shiva
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the Swaye home
19 Robinhood Drive
Dundas, ON
Shiva
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the Swaye home
19 Robinhood Drive
Dundas, ON
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
the Swaye home
19 Robinhood Drive
Dundas, ON
ROCHELLE (RUCHEL) SWAYE It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Rochelle (Ruchel) Swaye z'l, after a long, valiant battle with illness. Rochelle was 71 years old. Rochelle was loved by everyone who knew her. She was the adored wife of 50 years to Gerald Swaye QC; beloved mother to Jason (Terry), Adam (Tanya), Marlyz and Jenna; Bubbie to Ryan and Erin; and loved by so many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Harold Applebaum; her parents, Nissie and Thelma Applebaum; and her grandparents, Shima and Esther Boom. Shiva will take place at the Swaye home, 19 Robinhood Drive, Dundas: Monday to Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Evening services at the Shiva home, daily at 7:30pm.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
