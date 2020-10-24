RODNEY STEWART CRAIK DONALD Rodney Stewart Craik Donald died in London, England on September 23, 2020, aged 92. Beloved husband of Felicity and Susan (d.1998), father of Caroline (d.2005), James and Fiona, and much loved grandfather 'Bepa' to Jono, Tati, Charles, Lara and Max. Rodney was educated at Charterhouse School and at Christchurch College, Oxford University in England and at Harvard Business School, Cambridge, USA. He began his career in investment management at Western City, Vancouver, and then was President of United Funds, Toronto between 1960 and 1970. Between 1970 and 1977, he worked at S. G. Warburg in London, England and ended his career as Chairman of McLean Budden in Montreal and Toronto between 1977 and 1990. Rodney was widely respected for his investment knowledge and general intellect, and was actively involved as a student in the Oxford Union, where he was President in 1949, and in the Ticker Club in Toronto. He and his family greatly enjoyed both Georgian Bay and Toronto.



