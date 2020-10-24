You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Rodney Stewart Craik DONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RODNEY STEWART CRAIK DONALD Rodney Stewart Craik Donald died in London, England on September 23, 2020, aged 92. Beloved husband of Felicity and Susan (d.1998), father of Caroline (d.2005), James and Fiona, and much loved grandfather 'Bepa' to Jono, Tati, Charles, Lara and Max. Rodney was educated at Charterhouse School and at Christchurch College, Oxford University in England and at Harvard Business School, Cambridge, USA. He began his career in investment management at Western City, Vancouver, and then was President of United Funds, Toronto between 1960 and 1970. Between 1970 and 1977, he worked at S. G. Warburg in London, England and ended his career as Chairman of McLean Budden in Montreal and Toronto between 1977 and 1990. Rodney was widely respected for his investment knowledge and general intellect, and was actively involved as a student in the Oxford Union, where he was President in 1949, and in the Ticker Club in Toronto. He and his family greatly enjoyed both Georgian Bay and Toronto.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved