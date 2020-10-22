ROGER ANTHONY DORTON, CM, PhD, P Eng. March 23, 1929 - October 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Roger Dorton. He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia (our mother), and his brother, Michael. He is survived by all four of his children, Peter (Caroline Cosco), Iris, Anne, and Catherine (Roberto Centazzo); his grandchildren, Patrick, Liam, Andrea, Michael, Erica, and Spencer; his brother, Jervis; and family friend, Wolf Kohler. Roger was born in Welwyn Garden City in England on March 23, 1929. In 1940, along with his mother and two brothers, he was evacuated to Lexington, Massachusetts, where he was first introduced to two of his guiding passions: engineering and Boston sports teams. After returning to England in 1944, he studied at the University of Nottingham, where he mixed hard work with pleasure; in other words, as an old friend quipped, "he divided his close attention between the behaviour of suspension bridges and the behaviour of cricket balls!" He received his PhD in 1954. That same year, he sailed back to North America to take a position with the Ontario Department of Highways in Toronto, the first stop in an itinerary of around-the-world adventures. Aboard the ship, he met a lively Roman Catholic nurse named Patricia, and he exchanged one form of adventure for another. In 1956, Roger followed Pat to Montreal, where she had found a job in nursing at Victoria Hospital and where they both hoped she would get the best treatment for her mental illness. Again following in her footsteps, Roger was baptized into the Catholic Church. Despite some heartbreaking setbacks, they were finally married in fall 1958. Roger and Pat took advantage of all the cultural offerings that most lively of Canadian cities had to offer, especially enjoying their love of classical music. Roger joined the firm of P.L. Pratley, Canada's leading bridge engineer, in 1956. While there, he worked on the St. Lawrence Seaway crossings, including the Cornwall North Channel Bridge, the Ogdensburg-Prescott Bridge, and the original Champlain Bridge. After winning a national design competition for all 19 canal footbridges at Expo '67, he partnered with P.L's son Hugh to form Pratley and Dorton Consulting Engineers. In 1970, he realized his dream of designing a long-span suspension bridge with the opening of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge in Halifax, the first in North America to use an orthotropic steel deck. He began work on the assignment when he was just 36 years old. Professional uncertainty arising from the political unrest in Quebec led to the difficult decision to move the family to Toronto in 1973, when Roger joined the research division of the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. His skills were soon recognized, and in 1976 he became manager of the Bridge Office. In addition to overseeing the Twelve Mile Creek Bridge, the twinning of the Burlington Skyway, and other major projects, he was instrumental in the development of The Ontario Highway Bridge Design Code, which is regarded as world-class and has been used as a model for other national bridge codes. He was also a member of the Technical Evaluation Committee for the Toronto Skydome (now Rogers Centre). Upon retirement from public service, Roger joined the Vancouver firm of Buckland & Taylor, heading their Ontario office and working on the twin span of the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia and renovations to the Lions' Gate Bridge in Vancouver (designed by his mentor P.L Pratley). Later, he developed an interest in heritage bridges and was called upon to offer expertise on their preservation, particularly those of the Humber River. He also had a unique passion for antique bridge prints and amassed a wonderful collection. Roger felt keenly the desire to give back to his profession. He was active in The Canadian Society for Civil Engineering (CSCE) and the International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering (IABSE), and served a term as editor for The Canadian Journal of Civil Engineering. He even realized his youthful dream of travelling the world by participating in international conferences, taking Pat along with him whenever he could. Roger was the recipient of several awards, including the CSCE's prestigious Gzowski Medal for the best civil engineering paper in 1977. He received honorary doctorates from Queen's University and the University of Waterloo, and in 2004 he was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada. In 2016 he published his book, Spanning the Years: Recollections of Six Decades in Bridge Engineering. Finally, in his 91st year, he received CSCE's Gordon Plewes Award for his contribution to the study of civil engineering history. Roger lived a full and amazing life, and never failed to marvel at it. Roger was beloved by so many and surrounded himself with an eclectic group of colleagues and friends of all ages. Of special mention are Richard Scott and Nancy Zurita, and also, during his final year, Sheila Kirby. He was admired for his integrity, hard work, and dedication, not only to his career but also to his family. He lovingly cared for his wife, Patricia, throughout her lifelong struggle with mental illness. He remained eternally hopeful. He will be terribly missed. We could not have asked for a greater dad. In honour of his association with the University of Waterloo and to acknowledge the early influence of architect Marjorie Pierce during Roger's wartime years, the family would like to set up a small scholarship for a female engineering student. If you wish to donate, please contact the University of Waterloo (519-888-4567 ext. 32036).



