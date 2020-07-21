You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger PILKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Barry PILKEY


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Barry PILKEY Obituary
ROGER BARRY PILKEY July 27, 1950 - July 17, 2020 Roger passed away after an 18-year battle with prostate cancer. Predeceased by parents Gordon and Nedra Pilkey of Burlington, Ontario. Survived by his daughter, Lianne Jessica; precious granddaughter, Willow Jeanty; son-in-law, Trevor Johansen; brother, Douglas; nephews, Alan, Adam and niece, Annie. Roger was educated at Appleby College and a graduate of Brock University. He loved living and working in Muskoka as a Real Estate Broker since 1984. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Princess Margaret Hospital who kept him enjoying life these last 18 years. Also, to the doctors and nurses at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge. A special thank you to Barbara McLeod. Thank you to all Roger's many good friends from Port Carling who assisted in his care. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be shared through www.reynoldsfuneral.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 21 to July 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -