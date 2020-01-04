|
ROGER DE PINTO On January 1, 2020, peacefully at North York General Hospital. Beloved husband of Denise. Loving father of Carol and the late Steve. Devoted grandfather of Arielle, and Shael. He will be missed by his extended family in France and New Jersey. A special thanks to the staff at North York General Hospital and his devoted care givers. At Temple Emanu-El (120 Old Colony Road, North York) for service on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Temple Emanu-El section of Dawes Road Cemetery. A private shiva will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to North York General Hospital Foundation 416-756-6944 and CAMH- Centre for addiction and mental health 416-979-6909 and Sunnybrook Cancer Research 416-480-4483.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020