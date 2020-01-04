You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Temple Emanu El
120 Old Colony Rd
North York, ON M2L 2K2
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger DE PINTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger DE PINTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger DE PINTO Obituary
ROGER DE PINTO On January 1, 2020, peacefully at North York General Hospital. Beloved husband of Denise. Loving father of Carol and the late Steve. Devoted grandfather of Arielle, and Shael. He will be missed by his extended family in France and New Jersey. A special thanks to the staff at North York General Hospital and his devoted care givers. At Temple Emanu-El (120 Old Colony Road, North York) for service on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Temple Emanu-El section of Dawes Road Cemetery. A private shiva will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to North York General Hospital Foundation 416-756-6944 and CAMH- Centre for addiction and mental health 416-979-6909 and Sunnybrook Cancer Research 416-480-4483.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -