ROGER STEPHEN GLANVILLE Was born April 26, 1933 in London, England to Margaret Elizabeth Glanville (née Hitson) and Thomas Clifford Glanville. His early childhood was spent mostly abroad with his family, until he was sent to boarding school in England at age 13. In 1951 while at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, he met Dinah Miriam Freeborough. They were married on August 18, 1956, the start of a nearly 63-year marriage. In 1957, Roger graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He spent his 40-year career in the petroleum industry focused on oil production operations around the world, though primarily in the United States. Roger and Dinah settled in North Tustin, California in 1981. Roger retired in 2000, and enjoyed his years of leisure working on home projects, visiting his children and grandchildren and travelling with Dinah. Late June 2018, a fall started a slow decline for Roger. He died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with Dinah and his younger daughter, Wendy at his side. His funeral was held on August 7th in Santa Ana, California. He is out of pain and at peace now. Roger is survived by his wife Dinah; his children Bruce (Kathryn) Glanville; Anne (Craig) Henry; and Wendy Glanville; and his grandchildren David (Surya), Ian, Alec, Meaghan, Connor and Bridget. He also leaves his brother, Tony (Kathryn) Glanville, sisters Elizabeth (late John) Crosse and Alden (Samuel) Jackson; 9 nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces & great-nephews. He is also mourned by his in-laws Anne (late Dick) Price, Jill (Hugh) Berwick; Margaret (late Graham) Martin, Dick (Diane) Freeborough, 11 nieces and nephews plus 15 great-nieces & great-nephews. Rog Baby, Sir - We will all miss you and your fun-loving approach to life! Rest in peace!
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2019