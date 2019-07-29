You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Toronto Cricket Club
141 Wilson Avenue
Toronto, ON
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Beechwood Cemetery
280 Beechwood Avenue
Ottawa, ON
ROGÈRE CARMICHAEL (née Blouin) Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on July 26, 2019 at age 79. Cherished wife of the late Don Carmichael. Devoted mother of Cheryl (deceased 1962), Sandy, Dan and Ian (Tanya). Beloved grandmother of Talia, Tanner, Abigail, Maclean, Lachlan, William and Quinn. Loving daughter to the late Alfred and Yvette Blouin and sister to Jacquelin. Dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in Toronto on Thursday August 1st at the Toronto Cricket Club, 141 Wilson Avenue from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. On Tuesday August 6th, friends and family may alternatively attend the interment and reception at Beechwood Cemetery, 280 Beechwood Avenue, Ottawa at 1:00 p.m. (please arrive by 12:45). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. We will remember always the love, generosity and energy that Rogère brought to our lives.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2019
