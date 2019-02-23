ROLAND G. TURGEON Roland J. Gerard Turgeon passed away in the afternoon of February 19, 2019, at Brampton Civic Hospital following a brief illness. Roland was born in July 1961. He was predeceased by his father, Jacques. Roland is lovingly missed by his spouse, Eric Best. He is dearly missed by many family members; his sister Jo-Ann and her spouse Sylvain, his bother Joel and his spouse Lucille. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews; Mickael, Kevin, Melissa, Sonia and Kristel. His loss is deeply felt by many members of the Best Family; Arthur, Brenda, Ian, Stewart and Stephen and many nieces and nephews. Roland had many good friends, uncles, aunts and cousins who mourn his passing as well. A memorial service to be held in Toronto, Ontario, will be arranged in the spring of 2019. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019