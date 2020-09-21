ROLAND LE HUENEN April 10, 1945 - September 13, 2020 Died peacefully at home after courageously battling a long illness. Beloved husband of Johanne du Berger, loving father of Yann (Emi) and Antoine (Mai), step-father of Erik (Keri), and loving grandfather of Natalie, Matthew and Daniel. Professor Le Huenen, born in St. Pierre-Miquelon and educated in France, joined the University of Toronto as a professor of humanities where his life's career was exemplified by many achievements. Devoted to education, he was Director of the Centre for Comparative Literature (1998-2009) at the University of Toronto, Associate Chair and Coordinator of Graduate Studies, Department of French (1995-1997), recipient of the 1986 France-Acadie Book Prize, Chevalier des Palmes Académiques (1995), Doctorate of Letters Honoris Causa from Memorial University, Newfoundland (2006), and member of the Royal Society of Canada (2003). He was Visiting Professor at several universities, including Tel Aviv, Montreal, Paris 7 and Paris 4-Sorbonne. He held the Distinguished Melodia Jones Professorship in French Literature at the State University of New York at Buffalo from 1986 to 1994. He was one of the founding members of the Groupe international de recherches balzaciennes (GIRB) and of the Groupe international de recherches sandiennes (GIRS). He published articles and books focusing on the French novelist Honoré de Balzac, the 19th Century French novel and travel literature. His leadership as professor and mentor will be remembered by colleagues and graduates for both his inspiring intellect as well as his unfailing support and kindness for others. Furthermore, much appreciated are his colleagues at the university, particularly Julie Leblanc, Aphrodite Gardner and Bao Nguyen for their invaluable support in health and sickness. In addition, Roland's family is deeply appreciative of the expert care given by all his medical professionals, and LHIN which provided his caring nurse Zoe and his compassionate PSW Nancy. Family, friends, colleagues or students who would like to make a gift to Victoria University in memory of Professor Roland Le Huenen can mail a cheque or donate online. Mail cheque to: Victoria University, Office of Alumni Affairs & Advancement,150 Charles Street West, 3rd Floor, Toronto ON M5S 1K9 Please indicate on the cheque that your gift is in memory of Professor Roland Le Huenen. To donate online: visit vicu.utoronto.ca/giving
. Please fill in the amount of your gift on the giving form under "Designation/Other" and specify in the space provided that your donation is in memory of Professor Le Huenen. Gifts received to Victoria University will be directed towards supporting student scholarships in memory of Professor Roland Le Huenen's life as an adored professor and a longstanding member of the Victoria College community.