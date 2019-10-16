|
|
ROLF SEIFERT 57, died suddenly October 6, 2019, while playing water polo - a fantastically fun athlete to the very end. Brilliant mind, lively wit and skilled architect, he was blessed with beloved wife and partner Astrid (and her beloved family), son and best friend Neil, dear brother Eric (Genny, Nora, Theo), dear sister Irene (Dirk), and faithful dog Dakota. He was also extraordinarily blessed with true friends, devoted colleagues and loyal clients in Toronto and Graz, Austria. The gathering (Agape) will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 2:00 p.m. at 2 Fraser Ave. in Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019