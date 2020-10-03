ROMA F. HURKA August 24, 1926 - September 24, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Roma Hurka (McDonald) at her home in Vancouver. Roma studied at UBC then at the University of Toronto, where she completed her Masters Degree in Social Work. During her time as a student at U of T, Roma lived and worked at St. Christopher's settlement house. Her university years introduced her to many lifelong friends, including Slavek-her husband, lifelong companion and fellow traveller. They had two children in Toronto before moving to Saskatoon. Every summer, the family spent time at the cottage built by Roma's father on Tsawwassen Beach. Before retirement, Roma was Director of Social Services at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. After retiring to Vancouver, Roma and Slavek travelled to Europe and camped along the west coast for many years. Roma appreciated and instilled in her family a deep love of the arts, nature and other cultures. Roma was predeceased by her husband Slavek and is survived by her children Michael (Debbie) and Susan; four grandchildren, Anna (Tyler), Gareth (Camy), Toby (Laurie) and Isaac; and four great-grandchildren, Asher, Nolan, Jonah and Milo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an arts organization or nature conservancy of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store