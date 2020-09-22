You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Romain Robert PILTZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Romain's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROMAIN ROBERT PILTZ On September 20, 2020 Robert peacefully passed away in his ninety fourth year. Beloved husband of Liane for seventy years. Devoted father and father-in-law of Frank and Judy, David, Carla and Marshall. Cherished Opi of Julie and Mike, Jonathan, Laurie, Daniel and Jaclyn, Mitchelland Elyssa, Max, Cortney and Gillian. Adored brother of Georgine Schaja. Great Opi ofZachary, Blake, Ethan and Hallie. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of One Kenton Place whotook wonderful care of Robert. A Family graveside service was held on Monday, September 21, 2020. Memorial donations in his memory may be sent to the Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved