ROMAIN ROBERT PILTZ On September 20, 2020 Robert peacefully passed away in his ninety fourth year. Beloved husband of Liane for seventy years. Devoted father and father-in-law of Frank and Judy, David, Carla and Marshall. Cherished Opi of Julie and Mike, Jonathan, Laurie, Daniel and Jaclyn, Mitchelland Elyssa, Max, Cortney and Gillian. Adored brother of Georgine Schaja. Great Opi ofZachary, Blake, Ethan and Hallie. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of One Kenton Place whotook wonderful care of Robert. A Family graveside service was held on Monday, September 21, 2020. Memorial donations in his memory may be sent to the Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875.



