ROMAN DORONIUK May 9, 1957 - November 6, 2020 Roman was a remarkable man who carried himself with integrity. Brutally honest and tough, he was a uniquely caring man with a heart of gold to his family and closest friends. Although he fought and prayed to live longer, he lived a very full life. After attending Harbord Collegiate High School, Roman worked in a factory and then as a Bell technician where a wise co-worker said "you're very smart, go back to school kid." He graduated from Ryerson, on the Dean's Honour list, trained as a chartered accountant at Clarkson Gordon/Ernst & Young, and found his calling in their corporate restructuring group where he would make many life-long friendships and develop his committed work ethic of work hard and play even harder. Roman loved Paris from his time working at GMF Assistance International, and developed many lasting friendships in the entertainment industry (Alliance Communications, Lions Gate Entertainment) and then again, as a corporate director (AIMIA, Canadian Airlines, D Films, Forzani Group, Frantic Films, Martinrea International, Scican). Roman was a mentor and counselled countless people. He derived joy in guiding the young, less networked, less "Bay Street" people and helped their businesses start up or survive. To many he was like an older brother, wise, supportive, and always available. Roman was also a great and unique friend, offering advice on business opportunities and challenges, personal matters, and home renovations large and small. There was really nothing he did not have an opinion on! Roman's health challenges revealed his true character. He filled his calendar travelling with family and best friends, hosted dinners with an abundance of stories, business deals, generous with laughter, good food and too much wine. He never lost his will to live while pushing through the medical treatments, angry about not being able to beat the cancer, and challenging the exceptional doctors and nurses at Princess Margaret Hospital with wit and humour, striving for the best possible solution. A perfect husband to Kathy, Roman was her biggest advocate and made sacrifices of his own career to advance hers. Adoring, always proud, and yet a firm father to Robert. We became a strong family because of his teachings, unwavering love, and selfless support. He lived in the present spoiling us with his humour and generosity. His early passing has broken our hearts. Although we desperately wish it was longer, we are thankful to have had the time we did with Roman as is his loyal dog Mookie, who continues to wait for him to come home. A private service will be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Roman will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery (Plot H). We look forward to celebrating Roman's life in 2021 with warm sunshine and an abundance of family, friends, food and rose wine, just how Roman would have liked it. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local hospital including Princess Margaret Hospital or St. Demetrius Ukrainian Church (135 LaRose Avenue, Toronto).



