RON EVANS 'And Death shall have no Dominion' - Ron Evans passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in 1931 to Annie and Thomas after their emigration from Wales (Ron grew up in Toronto's Welsh community), he was predeceased by his second wife, Linda Zwicker. He is survived by the children from his first marriage with Shirley, Robyn and Christopher; their children, Hejira, Megan and Kim Michael; and his great-grandchild, Atticus. On graduating from Ryerson College in journalism, Ron worked for Canadian Press, variously in Toronto, New York and London. Shortly after returning from Britain in 1955, he wrote for the Toronto Telegram as its Drama and Food Critic, eventually becoming its Arts and Entertainment Editor. 1968 saw him leave the paper and take up a position with the fledgling Arts Council of Ontario. Serving as its Film and Literature Officer, he was later appointed as its Director of Special Projects. On retiring from the Council in 1989, for many years he volunteered at the Distress Centre. With his press background, Ron had a well-honed and distinctive writing style, and served on a number of writers' prize juries. Throughout he was unflagging in his advocacy of the arts in Canada and, between 1960 and 1990, was instrumental in fostering the growth of Toronto's arts scene. There will be no service; donations may either be made to the Distress Centre or Progress Place, www.progressplace.org. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019