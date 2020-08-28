RON GASKIN April 16, 1949 - August 18, 2020 Ron Gaskin died peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with his son Cal and family by his side. Born in Hamilton, Ontario on April 16, 1949, Ron grew up on the shores of Lake Ontario in Lorne Park, Ontario. He lived many lives in many locales, and while his perennial home was Toronto, he will be missed by people all over the world. Predeceased by his father, Neil D. Gaskin, Ronald Scott Gaskin is survived by his son, Callum Arthur Tucker Gaskin; mother, Eleanor S. Gaskin; sister, Donne Petryshyn (Norm); brother, Mark Gaskin; cousin, Louise "Weege" Brown; nieces, Natalie and Katherine Gaskin; nephews, Henry Gaskin and Mac Petryshyn; chosen brothers, Geoffrey Baker, Greg DellaStua and Richard Sugarman; friends, Robin Easton, Rebecca Campbell and two Tim's (Posgate and McCauley); and Ron's partner of 20+ years, Cal's mother, Kate Tucker. Ron is best known as an independent music presenter, radio host, programmer, producer and Master of Ceremonies. He presented live music under the monikers Rough Idea Presents, What Next, and Next Wave, where his ear and intuition had a HUGE impact. His musical daring will resonate for years to come in the musicians and audiences who knew him. His stock in trade was experimental, creative, free and improvised music, but he wasn't limited by genre or definition. He was, first and foremost, a social convener, forging musical relationships that crossed genres and spanned borders, pairing people in masterful configurations that only he might imagine. As a radio host, programmer and producer his dulcet tones shared his vast musical knowledge and cool aesthetic to campus, community and pirate airwaves at multiple frequencies on the radio band, including CKLN (Toronto), CFRU (Guelph), Trent Radio (Peterborough) and Pirate 90 (Toronto Islands), with his shows AMFM, Huge Radio and Gaskin Calling. Ron approached everything with resolute principle, unconditional love, and a DIY ethic. In his early years he devoted his creative mojo to a number of endeavours, unrelated to the constant musical thread he followed throughout his life. Among them, he established an addiction support and outreach unit (The Trailer House) and an alternative asynchronous learning academy (The Free School) in Toronto, he ran a goat farm in Nova Scotia, and started Sangsara Natural Foods in Peterborough. Ron was a cherished friend to many. He embraced serendipity, celebrating the patterns and parallels in the everyday. He infused everything he did with style and precision. He was an impresario, an agent provocateur, and a good trouble maker. He was a poem texter and a master gift giver. Ron found treasure in the smallest things and the strangest sounds. He saw the invisible and heard the inaudible. He was funny, stubborn and mischievous. Always generous, with a twinkle in his eye. His faith in music, art and community never wavered. Ron was deeply connected to the community of Ward's Island (Toronto Islands), where he lived on and off after Cal's birth in 1993. He was the fire-keeper at many celebrations and supported Island artists, craftspeople and friends in countless ways. He produced music events there, at the St. Andrew by-the-lake Anglican Church, bringing performers from across the harbour and around the world to revel in the glorious acoustics of that sacred space. There, Ron found a soul mate in Reverend Michael Marshall, who helped the family in Ron's final days and ministered his pre-cremation service. Ron was a diabetic for 44 of his 71 years, and a medical miracle for the last 15, following a double transplant (pancreas and kidney). Ron's diabetes and transplant team are heroes: Sarah Greenwood was his transplant coordinator; Dr. Sandra Donnelly was his nephrologist at St. Mike's Hospital; Dr. Mark Cattral performed the double transplant on August 4, 2005 - the date that came to be known as Ron's rebirthday. Special thanks to the heroic team of nurses and doctors at Toronto General Hospital's Stepdown Transplant Unit, for their care and expertise in the days before Ron was moved to the Toronto General Hospital Intensive Care Unit, and to the entire TGH ICU team, led by Dr. Margaret Herridge, Doctors Champion and Morales, nurses Katie, Margaret and Beverly, spiritual caregiver Vicki, and social worker Emily, who helped shepherd Ron, Cal and the family through Ron's last days. Ron will forever be remembered by friends, family, musicians and listeners. Plans are underway for autumn gatherings to celebrate his life both on Ward's Island and among his musical community in the city. In lieu of flowers, do as Ron would do, and give a pair of thermal socks stuffed with a loonie or a fiver to a homeless person or send a homemade jar of honey or beeswax candle to a friend or loved one. Or support efforts to address diabetes or kidney disease by contributing to the Toronto Transplant Institute through a donation payable to the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation.



