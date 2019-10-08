|
|
RONALD ALLIE SCOTT JACKSON Born Toronto March 3, 1943 Passed away Kingston, October 6, 2019 Much treasured son of the late Ronald and Helen (Cooper) Jackson, and brother of the late Karen Johnson, passed away after a short illness, resulting from a fall at home. Survived by his loving wife and best friend, Carmen Hall of Gananoque, their son Alex and his wife, Chanda and their daughter Vienna of Toronto, as well as his sister Susan Roess (Manfred) of Calgary. Ron grew up in a military family and as legend has it, lived in 19 places in 21 years. He graduated from RMC in 1965. After a career in the Air Force and in the private sector, he joined the federal public service. He enjoyed and cherished his long career in Transport Canada, the Privy Council of Canada, and finally as a principal at the management consulting firm Sussex Circle. The highlight of his Government career was as the Assistant Deputy Minister first of Aviation, during the privatization of the Canadian Air Navigation System, then as the ADM responsible for bringing together all Transportation Regulation: Air, Marine, Road, Rail, Dangerous Goods, and Security. While passionate about his work, his first priority was his family and he prized their shared downtime. He was good at it all: skiing, sailing, hiking, hockey, swimming, he excelled at anything that was both physical and out-doors. Loved sailing on Lake Ontario and in the Thousand Islands, but also sailed in Greece, Polynesia, Mexico, Virgin Islands, the Grenadines and the Seychelles. Ron was thoughtful, smart, fun and a colourful raconteur. A lovely man, he will be forever missed by his family and many friends. Donations in Ron's memory can be made to the MS Society of Canada, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. Details of Ron's celebration of life will be included on the Tompkins funeral home web site www.tompkinsfuneralhome.com In the care of Tompkins Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 63 Garden Street, Gananoque K7G2T8 613-382-3088
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019