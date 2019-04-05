|
|
RONALD CREWS Passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:45 p.m. Ron was a loving husband to Jane Crews for almost 61 years. Father to Peter, Jeffrey, and Susan. Grandfather to Sydney, Dylan, Michael, Teagan, Riley, and Natasha. The family will be hosting a visitation at St. Stephen's-on-the-Hill United Church, 998 Indian Road, Mississauga on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12 p.m. until service time in the church at 2 p.m. There will be a private burial in the memorial garden followed by a reception at the church. Donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Prostate Centre at Sunnybrook would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019