More Obituaries for Ronald MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Ronald D. MACDONALD

Dr. Ronald D. MACDONALD Obituary
DR. RONALD D. MACDONALDPassed away in his 87th year at his home in Salem, Ontario on April 29, 2020 after enduring a chronic illness. Beloved spouse of the late Anne Macdonald. He is survived by brother Bruce Macdonald and wife Connie of Ghost Lake, brother Angus Macdonald and wife Tuenjai of Victoria, son Geoff Bryant and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron previously practiced as a Neurologist in Toronto at the Wellesley and Princess Margaret Hospitals, as well in Port Hope, Fergus and Elora. In keeping with Ron's wishes no public Church services will be held.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
