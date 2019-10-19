|
DR. RONALD F. PACE On Thursday, October 17, 2019, Dr. Ronald F. Pace passed away peacefully & gracefully at the age of 64 at Lisaard House after a fear less battle with cancer. He is sur vived by his wife Ellen Pace (Stewart), children Michael (Les ley) Pace, Alison (Graham) Bake laar and granddaughter Abbigail Bakelaar. He will also be sadly missed by siblings; Anne Walker (Harry), John Pace (Sheilagh), Mary French-Pace (Roy), Allan Pace (Lin), and Carla Pace as well as his many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-neph ews.Ronald was born on March 29, 1955 in London, Ontario to Dr. William and Elisabeth Pace. Ron was an adventurous child, gleeful ly spending his summers in the Ontario northern woods, embrac ing all that the Canadian wilder ness has to offer. Being a lifelong lover of learning, he graduated from medical school at The Uni versity of Western Ontario in 1979, having been granted admis sion after completing only two years of undergraduate studies. Ron continued to specialize in he patobiliary surgery, and went on to achieve a thriving general sur gery practice in Kitchener-Water loo for 25 years. To say that Ron had a passion for his surgical prac tice is an understatement. He re lentlessly dedicated his time to compassionately care for and serve his many patients. Ron al ways preached, "you have to love what you do", and the fel low doctors and nurses that sur rounded and supported him every day made that an easy mantra to follow.Ron was a man of many talents. Besides being a well-respected surgeon, he loved woodworking, skiing, golfing, travelling, red wine, and spending time at his beloved cabin on Ka wagama Lake. He was truly one of a kind. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him, will nev er forget his boisterous laugh, his adventurous spirit, and his larger than life personality.A celebration of his colourful life will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Erb and Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Water loo at 3 p.m. The family has re quested that donations be made in his memory to the Kitchener- Waterloo Woodworking and Craft Centre or the Grand River Region al Cancer Centre, which may be arranged through the funeral home 519-745-8445 or www.erb good.com where condolences and tributes may also be shared. Ron's family has asked that in lieu of flowers, that you plant a white pine tree to keep his north woods spirit alive.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019