RONALD FRANCIS TORRAVILLE September 13, 1923 - August 17, 2020 Passed peacefully away on Monday, August 17, 2020 in the presence of his friend David Pye at Kenny's Pond Retirement Residence, Ronald Torraville, aged 96 years. Predeceased by his wife Florence; parents Sidney and Isabel Torraville; brother Ian Torraville and sister Elizabeth Burton (Reg - dec.). Stepfather of Stephanie Gavell (Philip) CBS; grandfather of Kristen Canning (Shawn) Deer Lake; Poppy Ron of Emma Canning, Deer Lake; Uncle of Karen McDougall (Todd) Toronto, Carl Cardwell (Edie) Kitchener; special friend of Judith Backus, Campbell Backus, Peter Backus, Sarah Backus and their families, Ontario, Wendy Decker, PC/SP. Also left to celebrate his life is a large circle of other relatives and friends, especially his caregivers and all staff at Kenny's Pond Retirement Residence, Dr. Percy Crocker, Pam and Tony Butler. Donations in Ronald's memory may be sent to the Salmonid Association of Eastern Newfoundland, Chamberlains Park Action Committee Inc., Parish of St. John the Evangelist Topsail or to a charity of one's choice. Due to Covid- 19 restrictions, a private visitation and service will take place. To send a message of condolence or to sign the memorial guestbook, please visit www.carnells.com
