THE HONOURABLE RONALD G. THOMAS It is with great sadness that the family of The Honourable Justice Ronald G. Thomas announce his passing on March 24, 2020. Adored son of Jocko and Marjorie Thomas, beloved husband of Jean Chang and family (Howard, Aimee, Kaelas), devoted father of Leslie Thomas and David Thomas (Tatiana), proud grandfather of Sacha Thomas and cherished cousin of June Ziola, Keith Thomas and family. Ron will be deeply missed and remembered by his wonderful family, friends and colleagues. A celebration of Ron's life will be held when possible, later spring or early summer. In the meantime, please feel free connect with the family through his Book of Memories: www.wardfuneralhomes. com/book-of-memories/ 4141520/ The-Honourable- Ronald- Thomas/index.php
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020