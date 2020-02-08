|
|
RONALD GEORGE CALHOUN It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Ron - on Friday, February 7, 2020 in his 87th year. Ron suffered broken heart syndrome since the passing of his beloved wife Marie Frances Calhoun on May 3, 2017 after 64 years of marriage. It gives us comfort to know that they shared a wonderful faith and we trust they are joyously reunited again. Son of the late Crawford and Louise Calhoun (nee Wells) of Byron, ON. Loving father to Lynn Calhoun, Larry Calhoun (Bonnie), and Lori Lee (Ken). Cherished grandfather to Joseph Calhoun (Alison), Jennifer Vording (Marc), Jayson Mead (Cayla), Amanda Mead (Abdullah), Jennifer Lee, Matthew Mead, Michelle Lee, and Katherine Lee; great-grandfather to Emma Calhoun, Joshua Vording, Morgan Vording, Spencer Calhoun, Eloise Mead and his name-sake Georgia Ronnie Mead. Predeceased by brother Fred (late Jo) and sister Jean (Elgin Fowler). Survived by brothers Bob (late Marie) and James (late Grace) and sister Ruth Anne. Brother-in-law to the late Leo Wentzell (Alma), the late James Wentzell (late Dorothy). "Grampa Ron" will be missed by many special nieces and nephews. Ron proudly would tell you that he was born in Byron, ON and is a direct descendant of the first village settler (John Wells). He attended Byron Public School and then H.B. Beal Secondary School, London. He held and cherished many lifelong friendships from that time. Ron and Fran resided in Thamesford for 50 years and became a prominent leader in the community with St. John's Anglican Church, Community Recreation Centre, Thamesford Library, the Masonic Lodge and many more. Ron elected early retirement after 35 years with General Motors of Canada in August 1987, and founded Partners in Research where he was the CEO for the next 20 years. He has been a longstanding member of the Liberal Party of Canada and ran as a Federal Candidate in 1979. Ron was a tireless community volunteer for numerous National causes: , Canadian Diabetes Association, ALS Society of Canada, Foundation for Gene and Cell Therapy, Canadian Mental Health Association, Prostate . He was a founder of the "Ladies' Great Ride Against Cancer" (1969). He served as National Coordinator for the Terry Fox "Marathon of Hope" (1981). He was senior volunteer liaison with the Steve Fonyo "Journey for Lives" (1984-85). He served as Provincial Coordinator for the "Jesse's Journey" cross-Ontario wheelchair walk, 1995. He served as National Coordinator for the cross-Canada walk "Jesse's Journey - A Father's Tribute," 1998-1999. In 1978, Ron was honoured with the "Lifestyle Award" by the Federal Government. He received the General Motors "Gold Award for Excellence in Community Affairs" in 1980. He was awarded an Honorary Life Membership from the in 1987; that same year, he received the "Award of Recognition" from the Ontario Government. In 1988, he was recognized with the "Air Canada Heart of Gold" award. In October, 1996, he was awarded the "Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship," Ontario's highest honour in recognition of volunteer service. In October, 2002, he was awarded the "Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal" in recognition of his contributions to Ontario and Canada. In 2011, Ron was conferred Doctor of Laws (honaris causa) by Western University. His final award was the Ontario Community Recognition Award on January 20, 2020. Friends may join the family on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the A. Millard George Funeral Home, 60 Ridout Street South, London. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Paul's Cathedral, 472 Richmond Street, London, with Reverend Larry Edwards officiating. Interment will be at a later date at St. John's Anglican Cemetery, Thamesford. Memorial contributions to the Terry Fox Foundation, Jesse's Journey, or Partners in Research would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences, memories and photographs shared at www.amgfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020