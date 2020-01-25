|
|
RONALD GEORGE STEEPER On Monday, January 20, 2020, in his 77th year, Ron died peacefully at home surrounded with his loving family and friends by his side after a prolonged and courageous battle. Beloved Ron is survived by spouse and sweetheart Aurora, step-son Albert, dearest daughter Pamela (Scott), grandson Cash, confidant and right- hand nephew Andrew (Sandra), brother Victor (dec. Carol), sister Lisa (Philip), and many family, dear friends and 'squash guys' across Canada and the UK. Ron was a product of post WWII England through and through, sailing to Canada in 1957 with his younger brother and mother. He was a great friend and supporter of many, a scholar with an insatiable appetite for knowledge, was to have swam for England before immigrating, a truly gifted natural athlete, a gritty squash player and at his core a "construction guy" and a humble theological historian, always calm and ready-for- anything, complex and complicated, joyful and happy. His natural curiosity, cheeky wit, intelligence and notable sweetnesses, made Ron popular with everyone. He will be sadly missed by so many. His only regret, being unable to see what becomes of us all. In keeping with Ron's wishes, the family is observing time in advance of Sheol, a viewing will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E.) on Friday, January 31st from 5 to 9 p.m. and a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior, followed by Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery and a Celebratory Reception. 'Love is greater than death, if I have left you love I have left you a beginning, may the true God intercede.' In memory of Ron and in lieu of flowers, donations to The London Health Sciences Foundation, for the research of Dr. Mark Vincent, MD, Medical Oncologist, would be greatly appreciated. For information and online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020