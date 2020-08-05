|
RONALD MACDONALD GOLDSACK September 28, 1933 - July 30, 2020 Ronald Macdonald Goldsack passed peacefully away on July 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Known by his friends as Goldie and considered a "character" by most, Ron was blessed to have surrounded himself with many who indulged his propensity to challenge and intensify any subject of discussion. These friendships were forged because all understood that Ron had an endearing quality which manifested itself into kindness and caring for those he liked and loved. A constant in his life was our "Happy Gang" made up of 4 couples who travelled for many years together. We are now at 5 remaining members of the gang and all will miss Goldie as he was the wicked child who always caused us angst on our trips - yet we grew to expect this as it became a part of the amusement of our trips together. A consummate storyteller and knowledgeable about world issues, Ron was always engaging. He was a great dinner party companion displaying a "joie de vivre" that was evident through his life. Ron was charming, opinionated and always dressed for the occasion. Blessed with a great eye for fashion and colour, he chose shirts that stood out, matched with remarkable ties (a collection unlike any other). Even to the end he felt the need to be in a sports jacket and ready for any meeting at any time. Born in Shanghai, China, Ron completed his schooling at Lancing College in the UK and made his way to California where he attended Stanford. Acknowledging that he was a lover and not a fighter, Ron left the U.S. when Uncle Sam invited him to join the army if he wished to stay in the US. As a result, Ron found his way to B.C. where he met John Abel who started him in the financial industry. He worked on Wall and Bay Streets throughout his entire career - a pioneer of the "bought deal" with his Gordon Capital partners. These years of daring transactions, considered a first in the industry, set the stage for memorable times at the firm, providing many stories for years to come. A great advocate of the notion that gold was going to skyrocket, Ron made this his topic of conversation at every possible moment. A friend noted that on the day of Ron's passing, gold hit its all-time high! Alas, he was right! Ron's favourite statement was "work hard - play hard". In open season, he spent a considerable amount of time at his beloved Caledon Mountain Trout Club where he shared social time with friends, participated in light competition of sporting clays, and wowed us with his ability to lay out a line on the beautiful ponds to catch the elusive big one! His love of watching F1 was matched only by his need for speed as he personally raced in a few cross-country rallies over the years. He rounded out his sports with golf where he constantly announced he had won. None of us had ever witnessed this win but it was his usual way to lure us into a debate. Ron is survived by his loving wife Linda of 30 years, his 3 children Lara Elizabeth, Gregory Macdonald, Gail Raymond (Phil), grandson William Henry Winters, step-daughter Kimberley Lynn (Larry) and step-grandson Carter Lawrence Short. He indelibly marked everyone who came into his orbit and like any powerful force, his absence will be missed. The family would like to thank the Heroes of 147 Elder Street (A Centre of Excellence for Alzheimer's and other Dementias) who so lovingly protected and cared for Ron in his last year. All of the nurses and caregivers went above and beyond, but Ron seemed to connect with Maria, Vanessa and Dmitri and made them his go-to "assistants" when he needed something done. Thank you all for your kindness and care while making our loved one part of your family. "As long as hearts remember, as long as hearts still care, we do not part with those we love, they are with us everywhere." No flowers please, but should you wish, please make a donation to support the Alzheimer's Society Canada or the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020