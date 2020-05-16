You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
RONALD HENRY POOLE 'Tim' It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father Ronald Poole peacefully at home with family on Monday, April 27, 2020. Ron joins his predeceased and much cherished wife of 61 years Diane née Jacobs. Ron was a truly wonderful father and was dearly loved by his daughters Robyn and Alison. An absolute gentleman, Ron always acted with integrity and kindness. Ron had a great sense of humour and it was always a pleasure to be in his company. In his youth he was a boy chorister in England and as an adult he was known for his beautiful bass voice. He was extremely hard working, light hearted and wise. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Throughout his life Ron always supported opportunities for women. Memorial donations to the Canadian Women's Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will follow at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through the Highland Park Funeral Home in Peterborough, Ontario.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020
