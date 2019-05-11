RONALD J. KIRSCHNER, P.Eng. February 27, 1935 - May 7, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Ron Kirschner announces his passing peacefully at home in Edmonton, Alberta. Ron is survived by Elaine, his loving wife of 46 years; sons, Eric (Janelle Huber) and Ian (Brianna Burley) and precious grandchildren, Brooklyn, Madison and Crosby; niece, Shirley (Frank) Haines and their children, Michael (Mary) and Geoffrey (Michael); brother-in-law, Peter Audet (Diane) and their children, Christopher (Teri MacNutt), Richard (Karen) and Cathy (Tim Bowser) and their children. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Kirschner and Katherine Pillman and his sister, Mary MacGillivary. He was born on February 27, 1935 in Maryhill, Ontario. He later lived in Kitchener and Montreal, and in 1972 with Elaine he moved to Edmonton, where they raised their family. Ron graduated from the University of Toronto as a chemical engineer in l957 and later completed the Management Development Certificate for Professional Engineers from the University of Alberta. He was proud of his career and his successes working as a consultant in the gas marketing field with major oil and gas corporations. Ron was proud of his lifetime membership in APEGA and active in the community as a Leader with Scouts Canada, member Edmonton Horticultural Society, director CASE, and more recently member Friendship Force of Edmonton & Area. He believed in lifelong learning and his intellectual curiosity meant that he never missed an opportunity to learn. In 1997, he started studying German and continued until recently. He attained his goal of communicating with his Hungarian relatives of German descent and so was able to complete in detail his family tree. He enjoyed several trips to Hungary to visit with family. Ron's intellect did not allow for wasted time as he pursued his interests in travel, photography, music, fishing, golf, the stock market; he was also a past master in the use of Excel spreadsheets. Ron's gardens were admired by many and the envy of the neighborhood. Ron and his smile and sense of humour will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., St. Thomas More Parish, 210 Haddow Close, Edmonton. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so the hour prior to the service. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Sherwood Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Alberta or CASE (Cardiac Athletic Society of Edmonton) or to a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019