Scott Funeral Homes - Brampton Chapel
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
(905) 451-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Scott Funeral Homes - Brampton Chapel
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Scott Funeral Homes - Brampton Chapel
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
View Map
RONALD JAMES CLIFFORD Passed away peacefully at Tall Pines Long Term Care Centre, Brampton on August 18, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Margaret for 63 years. Loving father of Paule, Sandy and Bruce (Cathy). Cherished granddad of Emily and Andrew. His many passions included parachuting, dirt-track car racing, scuba diving, sailing, theater, building and flying airplanes, target shooting and celestial navigation using a sextant. After his recent stroke, his will to live so that he could say goodbye, was a testament to his incredible character. He will be lovingly missed by all who knew him. Special thanks to the warm and caring staff at Tall Pines. A Memorial Service will be held at Scott Funeral Home, 289 Main Street North, Brampton (905-451-1100) on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. If desired, donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2019
