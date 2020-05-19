|
RONALD McARTON May 5, 1938 - May 13, 2020 Ron McArton, 82, passed away in his home on May 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth for 56 years. Loving father of Cheryl (Don), Jennifer (Jeff), David (Kelly), and John (Colleen). Very proud grandpa to Justin, Nicolas, Rebecca, Rachel/ Sister Splendor, Greg, Ashley, Luke, and Andrew. Cherished brother of Jack (Annette), brother-in-law of Susan (Oz) and of the late Judy (Bill), and uncle to nieces and a nephew and their children. Ron was predeceased by his parents Alice (nee Taylor), John Melville McArton, and his stepfather Dr. Donald A. Young. Ron was a dear friend to many from his school days in Ottawa, Engineering at Carleton University, his years working at IBM, singing with the Dukes of Harmony, and at Goodlife. Ron met Elizabeth in his elementary school years when he was partnered with Elizabeth in a piano recital. They married in 1963 the year after he started a rewarding career working for IBM. In retirement, Ron loved family get togethers and watching the grandkids playing in the pool. He liked to sit and have coffee on his back patio and enjoy his beautiful gardens. He loved our annual family camping trips. Ron believed in treating others with kindness. He will be terribly missed but lovingly remembered. There will be a celebration of his life later this year in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to McPhail's Cemetery, P.O. Box 931, Campbellford, ON, KOL1L0 or to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 19 to May 23, 2020