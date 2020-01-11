|
RONALD MURRAY CHRISTIEIt is with deep sadness that the family of Ronald Murray Christie announce his death on January 8, 2020, at the age of 85. He leaves his wife Anne Marie (nee Hargreaves), children David, Paul, and Elizabeth, his beloved grandchildren Alexander and Emma and his daughter-in-law Margaret. He is survived by his brother John and wife Linda. He will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law, his nieces and nephews in both the Christie and Hargreaves families. Ron had a distinguished career with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources. He began his career as a research fishery biologist. For thirty-two years he worked in Resource Management in several areas of the province. He was a friend to many and well respected by his peers. He retired in 1992 as an Assistant Deputy Minister. Following retirement he provided consulting services to the province, chairing an Oak Ridges Moraine Committee for the protection of the Moraine. In 1995 he was appointed by the Ontario Government as the inaugural Chair of the Rouge Park and served as Chair until 2006. It was under his leadership that a solid foundation for the Rouge Park Alliance and the development of the Park was built. He was awarded the Rouge Park award in 2008. He was a loving and beloved husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed. He was a friend to many and lived life to the fullest. He had a passion for fishing and nowhere was he happier than at the family camp on Lake Penage. He was a member and past President of the Turkey Point Company and enjoyed many years of duck hunting. The Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 1150 Monk's Passage, Oakville Ontario. Cremation has taken place and interment will be at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Barrie Ontario. Those wishing to acknowledge Ron's life may do so with a contribution to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020