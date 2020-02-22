|
RONALD PEEL Ronald Peel, D.F.C., Mentioned in Despatches and other honours; Inductee (1991) of Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame. At age 97 (March 10, 1922-February 10, 2020), in his sleep in care in White Rock, B.C. Private arrangements have been made. Born in Leeds, U.K. of parents Wilfred and Evelyn (Taylor), he came as an infant to Canada. He served his country in war and as a leader in air navigation with TCA/Air Canada. His passing leaves his loving wife of 75 years, Margaret; sons Terence (Carol) and Kenneth (Katherine); and 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by son William in 2018 (survived by Brenda) and grandson Lucas in 2015 (survived by Stephanie Grand), as well as by Ron's twin sisters Joan (2009) and Yvonne (2014). An East York Collegiate prize-winning student, he deferred university dreams and in 1940 at age 18 signed up with the RCAF. Trained in astro-navigation, he was commissioned and posted to England and Bomber Command where he served with valour as the Squadron Commander's navigator/bomb aimer, completing 30 ops and for "devotion to duty" earning in 1942 a Distinguished Flying Cross personally awarded him by King George VI. Posted in 1943 back to Canada as a staff officer with Ferry Command and then the Canadian Govt. Trans-Atlantic Air Service he navigated the Atlantic 70 times in modified Lancasters up to war's end 1945. Ron became TCA's first Chief Navigator, while also qualifying as a pilot, and later he had other important roles with the national airline: developing its international routes; the training of personnel; implementing the early computerization of aircraft navigation; IATA and ICAO work; and all matters related to the efficient operation of its aircraft until his retirement from Air Canada in 1982. He became an Aviation Consultant and assisted both Canadian colleges and many airlines, particularly those of developing nations, in improving their training and operations. He has left detailed accounts of air navigation - as well as of his life and times. From 'home' bases in Montreal, QC. and then White Rock, B.C. Ron and Marg had the opportunity to travel widely, and were often with family at Lake Scugog, ON. Dance (waltzing at their 70th), piano melodies, bridge-playing, photography and sailing were long among Ron's happier pursuits. He honoured Remembrance Day to the last. At the sun's going down "we remember him" too.
