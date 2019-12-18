|
THE REVEREND CANON RONALD DAVIDSON September 14, 1931 - December 15, 2019 Peacefully, on December 15, 2019 at the age of 88 surrounded by his loving family. Ron, the oldest son of Ralph and Blanche Davidson (predeceased), and older brother to Donald (predeceased) born in Nashwaaksis, New Brunswick. Beloved husband of 64 years to the love of his life, Bonnie. Loving and proud father to Suzanne (Rob), Heather (Glenn) and Bev (Tom). Known as playful Buppie and forever remembered to his five grandchildren, Matthew (Meghan), Bethany (Vasek), Caitlin (PJ), Nikki (Kyle), Ainsley and Paige. Great- grandfather to, Morgan, Zoja, Mia, and Nora Grace. A life well lived! A man of strong faith and forever positive, Ron played many pivotal roles during his full life including; husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, friend, businessman (grocer/butcher), Anglican priest, civil rights activist, confidante, world traveler, sports fanatic, outdoorsman, chef, wine lover and consummate showman, with a comic wit and an ability to make special connections. Ron was a leader in the Anglican Church of Canada and many community organizations including; The Rotary Club of Toronto, The Lions Club of Lakefield, Probus Peterborough, and an active alumnus of Wycliffe College to name a few. Above all, Ron was a lover of all humanity and had a special bond with nature including all the family horses, dogs, and cats. The "Irreverent Reverend", married and buried hundreds, made personal connections, and if you were lucky, a nick name was also bestowed. Known for his cheerful whistle and for delivering passionate sermons while pounding the pulpit, he knew how to make his point. We are grateful for his time on earth and the impact he had on so many lives throughout his lifetime. As a family, we acknowledge the impact of his strong rural roots from the close-knit farming community outside of Fredericton and how this has shaped our strong family values. This will be his legacy for generations to come, and as a family, we will continue to celebrate his life as he has taught us. Go in peace - PAX. A special thank you to the staff, care givers and residents at Walden Circle Retirement Community who have supported both our parents and family over the last two years, and who will continue to take care of our mother. Thank you to staff and volunteers of Ian Anderson House for your compassion and care of our father and family during the last days of his life. Visitation and Celebration of Life: A visitation will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Church Deer Park, Church Hall, 1570 Yonge Street, Toronto. A Celebration of life and funeral to take place in Peterborough at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. officiated by Reverend Canon Peter Walker reception to follow. Cremation has taken place. Donations may be made in Ron Davidson's name to Ian Anderson House: http://www.ianandersonhouse.com/donate.html
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019