RONALD WALLACE FORDE April 24, 1930 - January 2, 2020 Ron, of Toronto, Ontario, passed away Thursday, surrounded by his family. He will be dearly missed. Ron was a beautiful man, a gentle man, a kind man, and a loving husband and father. He is survived by his devoted wife, Paula and a loving family of children and grandchildren. There will be no formal service or memorial at this time. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020