ROOP S. MONÉ 1946 -2019 On October 31, 2019, Roop S. Moné passed away with his family by his side. Roop was born in Pune India. He came to Toronto in 1965 and graduated from U of T Engineering in 1969. Roop began his career at Ontario Hydro where he worked for many years. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. He leaves behind his wife, Lynn, his children Lesley (Richard), Melissa (Andrew), Ashok, and his beloved grandchildren Mitchell, Ethan, Harrison and Abigail. A celebration of Roops life will be held at his home on November 17th at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019