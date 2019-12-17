|
|
RORY JOSEPH MACDONALD It is with immense sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of our son, brother, uncle and friend Rory, who died of natural causes on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the age of 32. While he was without doubt an old soul, his time here on earth has been cruelly cut short. Rory viewed the world from a place of humour, dry wit, intense loyalty, and unyielding generosity. His booming voice, body-shaking laugh, and warm demeanour lit up every room he entered. For Rory, there were no strangers, just friends he hadn't met yet. Once you became Rory's friend, you remained so for life-as his many pals from John XXIII Elementary School, St. Augustine Catholic High School, Queen's University, Banff, Vancouver, California and Toronto can attest. In addition to his technology sales work, Rory was an aspiring novelist, voracious reader, tireless debater, keen traveller, biting satirist, weekend snowboarder, and the best darn wedding MC that ever lived. He would have done a much better job writing his own obituary and would not have hesitated to tell us that. For Rory, family came first. To that end, he will be deeply missed by his father David MacDonald and step-mother Beth Whyte; his mother Sherry Young and step-father Robert Young; his siblings Scott MacDonald (Melissa McGowan), Cristin Young, Frances Powell (Simon), Blake MacDonald, Michaela Young and Lauren MacDonald; his nephew Brock and niece Rylea Powell; and by his grandmother Beverly Whyte as well as "his third Mom" Laura Wright. Rory used to joke that he needed a spreadsheet to explain his extensive family tree. Nonetheless, he cherished his relationships with every member of his immediate family, recognizing and enjoying their unique qualities, while oftentimes gleefully challenging their opinions and questioning their actions. Likewise, Rory maintained strong connections with his uncles, aunts and cousins, happily anticipating any opportunity to gather together for a holiday, wedding, or family reunion. The world is a dimmer place without Rory in it. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Rory's life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at York Downs Golf & Country Club, 4134 16th Avenue, Unionville, Ontario at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to The Rory Joseph MacDonald Creative Writing Bursary Award to be granted annually to a 1st year student in need at Queen's University. Memorial contributions may be made through Queen's University to the Rory MacDonald Memorial Bursary in Creative Writing, in his memory. Make your cheque payable to Queen's University with the Rory MacDonald Memorial Bursary in Creative Writing listed on the memo line. If you'd like Queen's to notify Rory's family of your gift, please include the following note: "notify the family". Send to Queen's University, Attn: Gage Benyon, Old Medical Building Room 303, Kingston, ON K7L 3N6. Or visit www.givetoqueens.ca/rorymacdonald
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019