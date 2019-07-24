SISTER ROSALIE SIEGLER, CSJ Died peacefully at Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the 62nd year of her religious life. She is predeceased by her parents, Max Siegler and Magdalena Hartman. Sister Rosalie will be sadly missed by her sister Roberta and brother-in-law, Tony Cipriani, her nephew, Fernando and his wife Marlene, family members, her Sisters in community and many good friends. Sister Rosalie entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto in September 1957 and served in a variety of places and ministries. She was known for her care and faithfulness to others; these were the hallmarks of Rosalie's life. As a teacher in Oshawa and British Columbia she was loved and respected. In 1975, Sister Rosalie returned to Toronto to become one of the first religious women to serve in parish ministry in the Archdiocese of Toronto. In working with her parish communities, Sister Rosalie found that it was a real gift to be with the people and to support them both in their time of need and also in times of celebration. Visitation will take place at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, ON Friday, July 26, 2019, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel at 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159 Published in The Globe and Mail from July 24 to July 28, 2019