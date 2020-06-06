|
ROSALINE MARY LA PRAIRIE It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Rosaline Mary La Prairie, aged 85, at North Vancouver on May 30, 2020. Rose is survived by her loving husband, George; children, André (Cindy), Stephen (Patti), Jules, Denise, Leon, Michael (Heather) and Leanne; and grandchildren, Dustin, Dylan, Catherine, Melissa, Alex, Madeleine, Cole, Kristina, Pamela and Callum. She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law, Phyllis Yannuzzi; brother-in-law, Clifford La Prairie; nephew, Francis Yannuzzi; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Frank Yannuzzi; her sister, Anna Pace; and her brother, Albert Yannuzzi. Rose will be remembered as the heart and soul of her family, the organizer of many unforgettable family events, and a grandmother whose eyes would light up when she saw her grandchildren. She was also renowned as a gracious hostess, a fabulous cook whose lasagna was the stuff of legends, and always the last person to sit down at the dinner table. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can gather and remember her. The family would like to thank Dr. Brisco and the staff at Lions Gate Hospital, 6E, and North Shore Hospice for the excellent care Rose received. If friends so desire, donations may be made to North Shore Hospice in lieu of flowers.
