|
|
ROSE FRANKE B.A.(Hons), M.Ed. 1932 - 2020 Rose Franke (née Valenti), peacefully at home with family on January 3, 2020, at the age of 87. The fourth of nine children, Rose was born in Toronto in her parents' home on Eglinton Avenue during the Great Depression on July 8, 1932. Her early education was at St. Monica Catholic School, followed by high school at Loretto Abbey. She attended the University of Toronto at the age of 16 on scholarship, studying Latin and French, and embarked upon a fulfilling high school teaching career with her first job in Arthur, Ontario. Over the years she taught in Scarborough, Essex, Sarnia, Norfolk County and Toronto, first as a Latin and French teacher and later as a guidance counsellor, often to glowing evaluations from peers and students alike. Rose was a fierce advocate for her students, long before the phrase "student-centred" had entered the education lexicon. Never one to rest on her laurels, she obtained her master's degree in Education (Applied Psychology) in the 1970s. She met her future husband, Wolfgang, in an art class at teacher's college, followed by a highly successful coffee date that quickly blossomed into an abiding love. They married in 1956 in his home town of Kiel, Germany, followed by a memorable honeymoon traversing Europe in a red Volkswagen Beetle. Their 51-year marriage was one of mutual devotion and respect until Wolfgang's death in 2007. Rose never stopped learning. Over the years she assembled an extraordinary used book collection from finds in library sales that has provided entertainment to her children, grandchildren and friends. Gradually robbed of her vision by glaucoma, she became profoundly blind, but her indomitable spirit and intellectual drive led her to learn Braille to pursue her scholarship in English, Latin, Italian and German. She continued to read, discuss and critique modern and ancient literature, operatic works and biographies with a dedicated cadre of friends who visited or skyped weekly, and even audited higher-level courses in modern poetry, Milton, and Chaucer in the English department at the University of Toronto. A heart attack and cardiac arrest in 2016 were only temporary setbacks before resuming her social schedule and intellectual pursuits. The friendship and support of her wonderful neighbours, and in her later years, her personal support workers, allowed her to maintain the independence she treasured. She always delighted in visits from her three children, Sylvia (Andrew), Dean (Susan) and Norman (Carolyn); her six grandchildren, Laura (Jakob), Xavier (Cheryl), Dix, Egan, Natalie and Nina; and most recently her great-grandson, Niko. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto alongside her beloved husband. The family will welcome relatives and friends to a private reception at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020