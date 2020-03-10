|
|
ROSE GLAZIER On March 9, 2020 peacefully at Sunrise Retirement Residence. Beloved wife of the late Bernie Glazier. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Rana and Bob Beckerman, and Marla Schwarz-David. Devoted Bubbie of Caillianne, Samantha, Chloe and Justin, Holly and Chris, Jennifer and Jason, and Olivia and Shayne. Devoted Big Bubbie of Summer, Wesley, Aurora, Carter, and River. Many thanks to the caring staff at Sunrise at Thorne Mill on Steeles. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Ave West for service on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 1 Seinecliffe Road, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Friends Of Boys Town Jerusalem 416-789-7241 or Alzheimer Society of Ontario 416-967-5900.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020