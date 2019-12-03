You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose GOLDSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose GOLDSTEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose GOLDSTEIN Obituary
ROSE GOLDSTEIN On Saturday, November 30, 2019. Rose Goldstein, beloved wife of the late Sydney Goldstein. Loving mother and mother- in-law of Harvey Goldstein and Nancy Indri, Jeff and Sandra Goldstein, and the late Mona Goldstein. Dear sister of Jackie Benderman. Devoted grandmother of Zachary, Virginia, Erin, and Samara, and great-grandmother of Molly, and Noam. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, 416-489-7111.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -