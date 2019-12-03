|
ROSE GOLDSTEIN On Saturday, November 30, 2019. Rose Goldstein, beloved wife of the late Sydney Goldstein. Loving mother and mother- in-law of Harvey Goldstein and Nancy Indri, Jeff and Sandra Goldstein, and the late Mona Goldstein. Dear sister of Jackie Benderman. Devoted grandmother of Zachary, Virginia, Erin, and Samara, and great-grandmother of Molly, and Noam. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, 416-489-7111.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019