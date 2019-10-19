|
ROSE MAGEE (Rosina Scharffer) October 16, 1931 October 9, 2019 Rose peacefully passed away after a full and rich life of almost 88 years. Rose was predeceased by her husband Neil in 2017. Rose was a loving mother of Lynn (Curtis), Barbara (Nelson) and Neil, Jr. (Dawn and Jo) and a cherished grandmother of Corey, Chad, Connor, and Christopher and beloved aunt to Eleanor (Jim). Nothing made Rose happier than tending to her family and friends, her garden, baking delicious cookies, walking, curling, travelling the world and doing her crossword puzzles. After having lived in the same house for 53 years, Rose and her husband moved from Toronto to Quebec City in 2015 to live with their daughter Lynn. Rose enrolled in French lessons. She enjoyed the restaurants, concerts, art galleries, museums, farmers' market in Old Quebec, Wednesdays at the Jeff Day Centre, trips to Mont Tremblant, Château Montebello, Manoir Richelieu in La Malbaie, Baie-Saint-Paul, and especially the jazz festivals at Domaine Forget in Sainte-lrénée and in Montréal. As age caught up with her, Rose could no longer be as active as she would have liked. True to her strong character, Rose remained gracious, patient, supportive and good fun throughout her 22-month stay at Saint Brigid's nursing home. Our deepest thanks and gratitude to the incredibly dedicated staff at Saint Brigid's Home who made her feel loved and important. Rose often stated, 'Life is for the healthy. The golden years take place in our youth.' Dearest Rose, we miss you. Your energy, strength, courage and love will live forever in our hearts. God saw you getting tired, When a cure was not to be So He closed his arms around you And said, 'Come follow me.' So God gave you a rest. Rose did not want a funeral. As an expression of sympathy, donations in her memory may be made to the Jeffery Hale Saint Brigid's Foundation, 1645 Chemin St-Louis, Québec QC G1S 4M3 or to Dying with Dignity, 55 Eglinton Ave. East, Suite 802, Toronto ON M4P 1G8. Condolences may be forwarded to: www.lepinecloutier.com and then click on avis de décès.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019