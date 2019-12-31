|
|
ROSE ROCCHI (née Ranalli) Rose has left us on December 27, 2019, to be with her beloved Carl, who predeceased her in 2004, after enjoying 54 years of marriage. They were blessed with six wonderful children: Tom, Rosanne, Anthony, Gerry (Kathie), Marie and Angela. She loved eight cherished grandchildren: Justin, Caitlin, Jordan, Elizabeth (Evan), Charles, Madelaine, Gerry, and Chris. Rose Ranalli was born in Hamilton in 1922, the only girl in a family of nine brothers, and is survived by one (Dr. Joseph Ranalli). She was 'Aunt Rose' to 58 nieces and nephews, as well as countless special people she encountered over the years. She was involved in work, community and parish life. Rose was a parishioner of St. Anthony's, Blessed Sacrament and Our Lady of Lourdes, where she served as lector and extraordinary Eucharistic minister. She was a member of the Catholic Women's League for over 50 years (including serving as a CWL Parish President). Rose loved to host guests, who appreciated her belief that three desserts were always better than one, especially if her signature cream puffs appeared. No breakfast was better than her hot tea biscuits. Rose appreciated opera, musicals, plays, restaurants and 'outings' of any kind. She was a vibrant, warm and engaging lady, inspirational through her perpetually youthful enthusiasm for life and personal growth. Rose's favourite saying was 'count your blessings.' Special thanks to St. Joseph's Villa for splendid care during her short time there. Please consider your favourite charity for the poor, or any of Rose's favourites: Canadian Food for Children, Good Shepherd, Neighbour to Neighbour, Sleeping Children Around the World. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton, January 3 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.). Funeral service at St. Catharine of Siena Parish at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 416 Mohawk Rd. E., Hamilton, January 4 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 600 Spring Gardens Rd., Burlington. Please sign the Online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020