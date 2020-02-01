|
ROSEMARY CORBETT Born May 16, 1944, passed away on January 20th, 2020. Her passion for education and love of travel and culture is surpassed only by her endless devotion to her friends and family. She gave her time and energy with tireless commitment to numerous charities and worthy causes. She leaves behind her husband Fred, two daughters, Laura and Deirdre and two grandchildren, Isla and Kian. She was an incredible person and she will be dearly missed.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020